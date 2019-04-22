Maple Leafs, Bruins no strangers to nail-biting Game 7 showdown
3rd-period comebacks a constant in win-or-go-home tilts between rivals
Tuesday's Boston Bruins-Toronto Maple Leafs contest (CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) marks the fifth Game 7 in history between the Original Six rivals.
All four so far have featured third-period comebacks.
Here's a look at the Game 7 history between the sides:
April 3, 1941 — Boston Garden
Bruins 2, Maple Leafs 1 (1st round)
The scorers: Toronto — Gordie Drillon; Boston — Bobby Bauer, Herb Cain
The goaltenders (no save stats available): Toronto — Turk Broda; Boston — Frank Brimsek
The story: The Leafs break a scoreless draw in the third to open the scoring, but the Bruins claw back with two goals less than two minutes apart to win it. Boston went on to win the Stanley Cup final against the Detroit Red Wings.
April 7, 1959 — Boston Garden
Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 (1st round)
The scorers:Toronto — Larry Regan, Bob Pulford, Gerry Ehman; Boston — Vic Stasiuk, Leo Boivin
The goaltenders:Toronto — Johnny Bower (21 saves); Boston — Harry Lumley (23 saves)
May 13, 2013 — TD Garden
Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 4 (1st round)
The scorers: Toronto — Cody Franson (two goals), Phil Kessel, Nazem Kadri; Boston — Matt Bartkowski, Nathan Horton, Milan Lucic, Patrice Bergeron (two goals)
The goaltenders: Toronto — James Reimer (30 saves); Boston — Tuukka Rask (24 saves)
The story: Boston rallies from a 4-1 deficit with three goals in less than 10 minutes in the third period. Two come in the final two minutes with Bergeron tying it with just 51 seconds left. Bergeron struck again at 6:05 of overtime. The Bruins went on to lose the Stanley Cup final against the Chicago Blackhawks.
April 25, 2018 — TD Garden
Bruins 7, Maple Leafs 4 (1st round)
The scorers:Toronto — Patrick Marleau (two goals), Travis Dermott, Kasperi Kapanen; Boston — Jake Debrusk (two goals), Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug, David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand
The goaltenders:Toronto — Frederik Anderson (29 saves); Boston — Tuukka Rask (20 saves)
The story: Boston again posts a come-from-behind victory, this time scoring four goals in the third period while holding the Leafs off the board. Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner was a minus-5 on the night.
