Maple Leafs announce Newfoundland Growlers as new ECHL affiliate

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced the Newfoundland Growlers will be their new ECHL affiliate for the upcoming season.

The Growlers, who will play at Mile One Centre in St. John's, replace the Orlando Solar Bears as the Maple Leafs' secondary affiliate and the primary affiliate of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said the affiliation is an important investment for the club, and that St. John's has "historically meant a lot" to the Leafs.

The city was previously home to the AHL's Maple Leafs from 1991 to 2005, before the team relocated to Toronto and was renamed the Marlies.

This is the Growlers' inaugural season.