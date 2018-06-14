Maple Leafs announce Newfoundland Growlers as new ECHL affiliate
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced the Newfoundland Growlers will be their new ECHL affiliate for the upcoming season. The Growlers, who will play at Mile One Centre in St. John's, replace the Orlando Solar Bears as the Maple Leafs' secondary affiliate.
Hockey team to replace Orlando Solar Bears
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced the Newfoundland Growlers will be their new ECHL affiliate for the upcoming season.
The Growlers, who will play at Mile One Centre in St. John's, replace the Orlando Solar Bears as the Maple Leafs' secondary affiliate and the primary affiliate of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.
Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said the affiliation is an important investment for the club, and that St. John's has "historically meant a lot" to the Leafs.
The city was previously home to the AHL's Maple Leafs from 1991 to 2005, before the team relocated to Toronto and was renamed the Marlies.
This is the Growlers' inaugural season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.