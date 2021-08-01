Maple Leafs acquire blue-liner Brennan Menell from Wild
Minnesota native collected 116 points in 199 games with Iowa of AHL
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Brennan Menell to a one-year, two-way contract.
The hockey club announced the news Sunday, saying the contract carries an NHL salary of $750,000 US.
The 24-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.
The Woodbury, Minn. native played with the Kontinental Hockey League's Dinamo Minsk last season, finishing with 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) in 47 regular season games and seven points in five playoff games.
He has also previously skated in five NHL games with Minnesota while recording 116 points (15 goals, 101 assists) in 199 American Hockey League games with the Iowa Wild.
Menell had originally signed with Minnesota as a free agent on Sept. 26, 2017.
