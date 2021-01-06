Manitoba confident Winnipeg Jets can play at home, while Ontario silent on NHL plans

Manitoba's acting deputy chief provincial public health officer says he's confident the Winnipeg Jets can play home games this season, while Ontario hasn't made a final decision on games in the province one week ahead of the NHL's opening night.

Dr. Jazz Atwal said Wednesday that Manitoba is "confident things will move ahead as planned" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season is slated to start Jan. 13.

Atwal said the main step remaining is the printing and release of updated public health orders.

The office for Ontario's Ministry of Sport did not provide comment after repeated requests asking for information about Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators games. The Leafs' home opener is scheduled for Jan. 13.

Quebec, B.C. and Alberta already have given their respective teams the green light to play at home.