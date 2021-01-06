Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Manitoba confident Winnipeg Jets can play at home, while Ontario silent on NHL plans

Manitoba's acting deputy chief provincial public health officer says he's confident the Winnipeg Jets can play home games this season, while Ontario hasn't made a final decision on games in the province one week ahead of the NHL's opening night.

Quebec, B.C. and Alberta already have given the green light to play at home

The Canadian Press ·
Tucker Poolman #3 of the Winnipeg Jets celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Vancouver Canucks in an exhibition game on July 29. (Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Manitoba's acting deputy chief provincial public health officer says he's confident the Winnipeg Jets can play home games this season, while Ontario hasn't made a final decision on games in the province one week ahead of the NHL's opening night.

Dr. Jazz Atwal said Wednesday that Manitoba is "confident things will move ahead as planned" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season is slated to start Jan. 13.

Atwal said the main step remaining is the printing and release of updated public health orders.

The office for Ontario's Ministry of Sport did not provide comment after repeated requests asking for information about Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators games. The Leafs' home opener is scheduled for Jan. 13.

Quebec, B.C. and Alberta already have given their respective teams the green light to play at home.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now