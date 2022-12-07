Avs' Nathan MacKinnon sidelined for about a month with upper-body injury

The injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche will be without leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon for about a month after he suffered an upper-body injury on Monday night in a loss to Philadelphia.

The team announced the news Tuesday on social media.

MacKinnon has eight goals and 26 assists for a team-best 34 points this season for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

He joins a long list of banged-up players on the Colorado roster, including Valeri Nichushkin, Evan Rodrigues, Bowen Byram, Kurtis MacDermid, Josh Manson, Darren Helm and captain Gabriel Landeskog. Forward Artturi Lehkonen also missed the game in Philadelphia on Monday.

The 27-year-old MacKinnon signed an eight-year extension in August. He was coming off a postseason in which he tied for the league lead with 13 goals, helping the Avalanche win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history.