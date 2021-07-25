Mack Motzko, 20, son of Minnesota Wild coach, dies after car crash
Accident left 24-year-old male dead at scene, 51-year-old male driver critically injured
The 20-year-old son of Minnesota hockey coach Bob Motzko has died of injuries from a car crash, after the speeding vehicle he was riding in went off the road in a Minneapolis suburb.
Mack Motzko, who played junior hockey last season, died at a hospital after being taken there from the crash Saturday in Orono, Minn., near Lake Minnetonka. One of the other two people in the vehicle, a 24-year-old male in the front passenger seat, died at the scene. The 51-year-old male driver was critically injured, according to Orono, Minn. police.
Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle issued a statement Sunday asking for privacy for the families. Mack was one of three children of Bob and Shelley Motzko, who also have an older daughter and a younger son.
"We are devastated for Bob, Shelley, their family and all involved. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we will do everything we can to support those affected," Coyle said.
Deepest sympathies to the Motzko family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. 💚 <a href="https://t.co/MRAUZ33jdG">https://t.co/MRAUZ33jdG</a>—@mnwild
The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. after the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck multiple trees. Orono police said alcohol and speed appeared to be contributing factors. The crash remained under investigation.
Bob Motzko has been with the Gophers for the last three seasons, after 13 years as the head coach at St. Cloud State.
