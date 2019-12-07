Koskinen slams the door as Oilers eke out win against Kings

Leon Draisaitl and Alex Chiasson each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers moved back into the top spot in the Pacific Division with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves for the Oilers (18-10-3), who improved to 8-4-2 at home.

Michael Amadio replied for the Kings (11-17-2), who have lost three straight games and 10 in a row on the road.

Edmonton's top-ranked power play got the Oilers on the board 11 minutes into the first period as Draisiatl's attempt to pass through traffic deflected off of defender Drew Doughty's leg and past Kings goalie Jonathan Quick. It was Draisaitl's 19th goal of the season.

Los Angeles looked to have tied the game with six minutes left in the opening period on a goal by Blake Lizotte, but it was called back on an off-side call by video review.

The Oilers got another power-play tally a minute after that as Connor McDavid made a great feed through to Chiasson, who had an easy tap-in into a wide-open net.

After a scoreless second period and several heroic saves by Koskinen, the Kings got back into the game with 6:28 to play in the third period when a puck was loose in the crease before Amadio was able to jam it into the net to make it 2-1.

There was some frantic play in the dying minutes, but Edmonton was able to hang on.

The Kings are right back at it on Saturday as they head to Calgary to face the Flames, while the Oilers play the third game of a four-game homestand on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.