Canada's Loren Gabel named top NCAA Division I women's hockey player
2018 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalist, Clarkson senior had 63-point season
Canadian forward Loren Gabel was named the winner of the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Saturday.
The award is presented annually by the USA Hockey Foundation to the top player in NCAA Division I women's hockey. Gabel, from Kitchener, Ont., had 63 points (34 goals, 29 assists) for Clarkson University in her senior season.
Gabel led the Golden Knights to four NCAA Frozen Four appearances and two national championships.
"I have had the privilege to coach some very elite and talented players during my time at Clarkson, and Loren has proven to be one of the all-time great Golden Knights," Clarkson head coach Matt Desrosiers said in a news release.
"Loren exemplifies everything the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award represents — a top performer in the country, competitiveness, performance in the clutch, and a true passion and love for the game of hockey."
2-time ECAC player of year
American players Megan Keller of Boston College and Annie Pankowski of the University of Wisconsin were also considered for the honour.
A two-time East Coast Athletic Conference player of the year, Gabel is Clarkson's all-time leading scorer. She finished her career with 213 points (116 goals, 97 assists).
