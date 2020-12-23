Lightning's Nikita Kucherov to miss regular season with hip injury
Defending Stanley Cup champions gain salary cap relief from star winger's absence
Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov is expected to miss the entire regular season because of a hip injury that requires surgery.
Losing the 2019 NHL MVP and leading scorer from the 2020 playoffs is a major blow to the defending champions, but they'll be able to use long-term injury relief from Kucherov's $9.5 million salary-cap hit to re-sign their final key restricted free agent, centre Anthony Cirelli. BriseBois said Tampa Bay had the framework of a contract in place with Cirelli.
The Lightning are making the most of the bad injury news by getting other signings done this week. On Tuesday, they re-signed Erik Cernak to an $8.85 million, three-year deal and brought back fellow defenceman Jan Rutta for $2.6 million over two years. On Wednesday, they re-signed forward Mathieu Joseph for $1.475 million over two years and Alex Volkov for $700,000 this season.
Without Kucherov's injury, Tampa Bay likely would have needed to trade a key player to get under the $81.5 million salary cap that's flat in light of the pandemic. The team put veteran forward Tyler Johnson on waivers in October to clear his $5 million off the books, but he went unclaimed by the league's other 30 teams.
WATCH | What you need to know about new NHL season:
