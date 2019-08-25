Lightning ink Cup winner Maroon to 1-year deal
The Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday announced the signing of veteran winger Patrick Maroon to a one-year, $900,000 contract.
Maroon, a member of the Stanley Cup-winning St. Louis Blues last season, is coming off a campaign in which he scored 10 goals and added 18 assists in 74 games. The 31-year-old has 88 goals and 118 assists in 449 games across his eight-year NHL career.
"We're very pleased to add Pat to our organization today," Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois said in a team release. "He brings size and physicality to our group as well as significant playoff experience. We expect Pat's to be a great addition to the roster."
With Tampa Bay, Maroon will be reunited with head coach Jon Cooper. Cooper was coach while Maroon played for the St. Louis Bandits of the NAHL during the 2006-07 season.
