Maple Leafs deal defenceman Lehtonen to Blue Jackets for goalie depth

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded defenceman Mikko Lehtonen to the Columbus Blue Jackets for goalie Veini Vehvilainen on Friday.

Vehvilainen made his NHL debut with Columbus on March 6, stopping three of four shots in 10:40 before going back to the team's American Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland.

The 24-year-old Finnish goaltender was 10-18-5 with a 2.76 goals-against average and .901 save percentage with Cleveland last season.

Vehvilainen was named the Finnish league's top goaltender the previous two seasons. He has represented Finland at one world championship and two world junior championships.

The 27-year-old Lehtonen, also a Finn, had three assists in nine games for the Maple Leafs this season, his first in North America.

He will join Columbus' taxi squad after securing a work visa and clearing COVID-19 quarantine.

WATCH | The week that was in the Canadian division: