Former Lightning captain Lecavalier suffers minor injuries in bus crash

Former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Vincent Lecavalier suffered minor injuries in a bus pileup on a Florida highway on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 38-year-old Stanley Cup winner and two other men were taken to hospital Saturday following the charter bus crash. Lecavalier's agent told The Associated Press in a text message Sunday that the former centre was OK. He played in the NHL for 17 seasons, including 14 with Tampa Bay.

The accident delayed Tampa's Gasparilla Pirate Invasion, an annual parade that attracts about 200,000 people to the city's downtown waterfront. The three buses that collided were carrying parade participants.

Troopers said two drivers were cited for careless or negligent driving. The injuries were minor.