Leafs and Sens working on Zaitsev for Ceci deal: reports
According to multiple reports, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators have a deal in place to swap blueliners Nikita Zaitsev and Cody Ceci, but only after Toronto pays Zaitsev's $3 million signing bonus on July 1.

Nikita Zaitsev of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on February 27, 2019 in Toronto. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The tentative deal is not expected to be announced before July 1, when Toronto pays out Zaitsev's $3 million signing bonus. Toronto may also be adding other assets to complete the trade.

The 27-year-old Zaitsev scored three goals, and tallied 14 points last season, after scoring a career high 26 points in his rookie 2016-17 season. He still has five-years remaining on his seven-year, $31.5 million contract, with a cap hit of $4.5 million.

Following his disappointing 2018-19 season, the Russian defenceman requested a trade out of Toronto in May.

The 25-year-old Ceci scored seven goals and matched his career-high with 26 points last season. He is a restricted free agent after earning $4.3 million last season.

