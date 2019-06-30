Leafs and Sens working on Zaitsev for Ceci deal: reports

According to multiple reports, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators have a deal in place to swap blueliners Nikita Zaitsev and Cody Ceci.

The tentative deal is not expected to be announced before July 1, when Toronto pays out Zaitsev's $3 million signing bonus. Toronto may also be adding other assets to complete the trade.

TOR and OTT appear to have a tentative trade in place that would send Nikita Zaitsev to OTT in exchange for Cody Ceci. There may be another part or parts to it but the deal can’t be finalized until July 1, when TOR pays Zaitsev’s $3M signing bonus. —@TSNBobMcKenzie

The 27-year-old Zaitsev scored three goals, and tallied 14 points last season, after scoring a career high 26 points in his rookie 2016-17 season. He still has five-years remaining on his seven-year, $31.5 million contract, with a cap hit of $4.5 million.

Following his disappointing 2018-19 season, the Russian defenceman requested a trade out of Toronto in May.

There is belief that Cody Ceci could be heading back in return. Would make sense if it was processed after Zaitsev's $3M bonus is paid July 1. <a href="https://t.co/AJ31P49MGh">https://t.co/AJ31P49MGh</a> —@reporterchris

The 25-year-old Ceci scored seven goals and matched his career-high with 26 points last season. He is a restricted free agent after earning $4.3 million last season.