Maple Leafs sign forward Trevor Moore to 2-year extension
Forward Trevor Moore signed a two-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. The deal, which carries through to the 2020-21 season, carries an average annual value of $775,000 US.
Moore has split his season between the Maple Leafs and the Marlies
Forward Trevor Moore signed a two-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.
The deal, which carries through to the 2020-21 season, carries an average annual value of $775,000 US.
Moore has split his season between the Maple Leafs and the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.
The 23-year-old has a goal and two assists in six games with the Maple Leafs.
Moore has 19 goals and seven assists in 30 games with the Marlies this season and is tied for fourth-most goals in the AHL.
He had 12 goals and 21 assists in 68 regular-season games in the 2017-18 AHL season, adding six goals and 11 assists in 20 playoff games for the Calder Cup champion Marlies.
Moore originally signed with Toronto as a free agent on July 26, 2016.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.