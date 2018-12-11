Leafs, Ducks swap veteran minor leaguers

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenceman Steven Oleksy on Monday in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks.

Forward Adam Cracknell was sent to Anaheim. Both players have played exclusively in the American Hockey League this season.

The 32-year-old Oleksy collected two assists in 15 games with the San Diego Gulls this year. He signed with Anaheim as a free agent on July 1, 2017.

Oleksy has 109 points in 388 career AHL games, including 20 with the Marlies during the 2016-17 season. He also has three goals and 17 assists in 73 career NHL games with Washington (2012-2015) and Pittsburgh (2016-17).

Cracknell was selected by Calgary in the ninth round (279th overall) of the 2004 NHL draft. He has three goals in 14 games with the Marlies this season.

The 33-year-old has 21 goals and 22 assists in 208 career NHL games with St. Louis, Columbus, Vancouver, Edmonton, Dallas and the New York Rangers and has one goal in 10 career Stanley Cup playoff games with the Blues.

Also Monday, the Leafs signed defenceman Calle Rosen to a two-year, one-way contract extension worth an annual average value of $750,000 US.

Swedish defenceman Calle Rosen, right, has signed a two-year extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

The 24-year-old Swede has 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 24 games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

Rosen played in four regular-season games with the Maple Leafs last season, registering an assist.

He had four goals and 18 assists in 62 regular-season games with the Marlies in 2017-18, then added five goals and six assists in 16 playoff games as Toronto captured the 2018 Calder Cup.

Rosen was originally signed to a two-year entry-level contract by the Maple Leafs on May 16, 2017.