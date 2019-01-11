Senators, Leafs swap minor-league forwards
Ottawa shipped forward Gabriel Gagne to the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Morgan Klimchuk on Friday before acquiring defenceman Cody Goloubef from the Boston Bruins for forward Paul Carey.
Gabriel Gagne heads to Leafs in exchange for Morgan Klimchuk
The Ottawa Senators have completed two minor-league deals.
Ottawa shipped forward Gabriel Gagne to the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Morgan Klimchuk on Friday before acquiring defenceman Cody Goloubef from the Boston Bruins for forward Paul Carey.
Carey is the only one of the four players to have suited up in the NHL this season, playing five games with Ottawa without scoring a point.
Goloubef was a member of Canada's bronze medal-winning team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
Klimchuk reported to the AHL's Toronto Marlies after the Leafs acquired him in a trade with the Calgary Flames in November.
Gagne had nine points in 33 games for AHL Belleville.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.