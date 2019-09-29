Matthews, Leafs wallop Wings in final pre-season dance

The Toronto Maple Leafs put the finishing touches on their pre-season by firing on all cylinders.

Now they hope they can carry that into October when the games count.

"Pre-season feels like it's a month [or] two months long," Auston Matthews said. "It's just nice to get it over with and start the real thing."

Matthews had a goal and two assists and Frederik Andersen made 16 saves as the Maple Leafs defeated Detroit Red Wings 5-0 in final tune-up game for both teams on Saturday.

Matthews finished training camp with five goals and three assists in four games.

WATCH | Leafs blank Wings in final pre-season game:

Auston Matthews and John Tavares looked like they were in mid-season form on Saturday, combining for 5 points as the Maple Leafs blanked the Red Wings 5-0 in their pre-season finale. 1:05

Andersen allowed just one goal in four pre-season appearances.

"I haven't really focused on the statistics or anything like that," Andersen said of his game. "I just have the mindset where I'm focused on every day and every practice, and it appears like it's working."

Matthews is facing a charge of disorderly conduct and disruptive behaviour stemming from an alleged incident in May in his hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and the player was not arrested.

The game was a final tuneup for both teams before the regular season gets underway. The Maple Leafs and Red Wings iced lineups that could resemble their regular-season rosters.

Toronto opens the regular season against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Nick Suzuki, Habs down Sens in OT

Prospect Nick Suzuki scored in overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators in the final pre-season game for both teams.

Phillip Danault, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher scored in regulation for the Canadiens (5-2-0). Back after missing two games with a bruised left hand, Carey Price stopped 35-of-37 shots.

Bobby Ryan, Anthony Duclair and Filip Chlapik scored for the Senators (3-3-0). Backup Anders Nilsson made 31 saves.

With the score tied 2-2 late in the third, Chlapik gave Ottawa the lead by easily intercepting an errant pass from Price with 2:17 left in the game.

The Canadiens then pulled Price and scored with the extra attacker when Gallagher deflected Jeff Petry's point shot between Nilsson's pads and in with 58 seconds on the clock.

Suzuki scored the winner with 56 seconds left in OT on a wraparound, his first of the pre-season.

