Barkov burns Leafs with hat trick as Panthers survive in OT

Aleksander Barkov scored at 3:24 of overtime to complete his first NHL hat trick and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Toronto scores 3 goals in 3rd period to force extra frame

Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov, right, netted his first-career NHL hat trick in an overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press)

Barkov slipped the puck past goalie Frederik Andersen from the right side of the crease.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, and Roberto Luongo made 29 saves to help the Panthers snap a four-game skid.

Mitchell Marner scored twice for Toronto, John Tavares added his team-high 20th goal and Andersen stopped 28 shots. The Maple Leafs have lost four of their past five.

The Maple Leafs tied it at 3 with 1:39 left in regulation on Marner's second goal. His shot from the right circle beat the screened Luongo.

Toronto closed to 2-1 when Tavares tipped in a shot from the point by Jake Gardiner with 9:36 left in the third. Marner tied it with 3:39 left in the third, beating Luongo on the glove side from the right circle.

The Panthers reclaimed the lead 27 seconds later on Barkov's second goal. He fired a shot from the slot that got past Andersen.

