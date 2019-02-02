Leafs outlast Penguins as Hyman plays hero

Zach Hyman scored the winner and Garret Sparks made 28 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Pittsburgh Peguins 3-2 on Saturday in Toronto.

Travis Dermott, with a goal and an assist, and Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto (31-17-3). Jake Gardiner added two assists.

Sidney Crosby and Teddy Blueger replied for Pittsburgh (28-18-6), which was without Evgeni Malkin for a second straight night because of an upper-body injury. Matt Murray stopped 31 shots.

Both the Leafs and Penguins were playing their second game in as many nights — Toronto lost 3-2 in overtime on the road Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, while Pittsburgh topped the Ottawa Senators 5-3 at home.

Toronto, which entered 4-7-1 over its last 12 games, went ahead with 3:54 left in the second period on a slick play by Morgan Rielly and Mitch Marner.

The two Leafs worked a give-and-go in tight quarters along the boards before Rielly fired a shot that rebounded to Hyman, who outmuscled Kris Letang and had the presence of mind to kick the puck up to his stick as he fell to the ice and bury his ninth goal of the season.

