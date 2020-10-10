Maple Leafs shed $3.4M cap space by dealing Andreas Johnsson to Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Andreas Johnsson to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday in exchange for forward Joey Anderson.

Earlier Saturday the team signed forward Travis Boyd to a one-year, $700,000 US contract.

Anderson, 22, split his 2019-20 season between the New Jersey Devils and Binghamton Devils of the American Hockey League.

In 18 games with New Jersey, he recorded four goals and two assists, and had 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 44 games with Binghamton.

Anderson has eight goals and five assists in 53 career NHL games.

Moving Johnsson, who has three years left on his contract with an average annual value of US$3.4 million, was in part due to salary cap concerns for the Leafs.