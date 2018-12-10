Skip to Main Content
Leafs' Hyman suspended 2 games for hit on Bruins' McAvoy

Hockey Night in Canada

New

Leafs' Hyman suspended 2 games for hit on Bruins' McAvoy

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday following his hit on Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy on Saturday night.

Toronto forward handed interference major in Saturday's 6-3 loss

The Canadian Press ·
The NHL handed Leafs left winger Zach Hyman a two-game suspension for his hit on Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy during Saturday night's game. (Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman was suspended two games by the NHL on Sunday for interference following his hit on Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy a night earlier.

Hyman had a hearing with the NHL department of player safety earlier Sunday and they announced the suspension later that night.

Hyman was given an interference major on the play in Toronto's 6-3 loss in Boston on Saturday night.

McAvoy had cleared the puck out from behind his own goal-line and was watching the play unfold when Hyman hit him, knocking the Bruins defenceman to the ice.

McAvoy had already missed 20 games this season with a concussion.

The suspension is Hyman's first in his 210-game career.

Hyman will forfeit $24,193.54. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us