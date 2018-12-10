Leafs' Hyman suspended 2 games for hit on Bruins' McAvoy
Toronto forward handed interference major in Saturday's 6-3 loss
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman was suspended two games by the NHL on Sunday for interference following his hit on Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy a night earlier.
Hyman had a hearing with the NHL department of player safety earlier Sunday and they announced the suspension later that night.
Hyman was given an interference major on the play in Toronto's 6-3 loss in Boston on Saturday night.
McAvoy had cleared the puck out from behind his own goal-line and was watching the play unfold when Hyman hit him, knocking the Bruins defenceman to the ice.
McAvoy had already missed 20 games this season with a concussion.
The suspension is Hyman's first in his 210-game career.
Hyman will forfeit $24,193.54. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
