Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot suspended 2 games for hit on Avalanche's Erik Johnson

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot has been suspended two games by the NHL for an illegal hit on Colorado Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson.

Kerfoot cross-checked Johnson from behind and sent him crashing into the boards behind the Colorado goal in the second period of Saturday's game in Denver. Kerfoot was assessed a minor penalty for boarding on the play.

Kerfoot, who had no prior disciplinary history with the league, will forfeit US$37,634.40 in salary and will miss Toronto's upcoming road games Wednesday in Detroit and Friday in Buffalo.

"First and foremost, I think I'm disappointed in myself," Kerfoot said Monday, per TSN. "It was obviously a bad play. I know Johnson well and I just hope he's all right. I hope that he doesn't miss any time or anything like that. I feel terrible.

"He kind of unfortunately lost possession right as I was pushing him and then he stumbles and I pushed him into the boards. It's no excuse. It was unfortunate timing but it was also a bad play by me and I just hope he's all right."

He will be eligible to return when Toronto hosts the Sabres on Saturday.

Kerfoot spent the previous two seasons as Johnson's teammate with the Avalanche before being traded to the Maple Leafs on July 1 along with defenseman Tyson Barrie and a 2020 sixth-round selection. Colorado received forward Nazem Kadri, defenseman Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round draft pick in the deal.

The 25-year-old Kerfoot has collected five goals and three assists in 22 games this season. He has recorded 39 goals and 54 assists in 179 career games with Colorado and Toronto.

