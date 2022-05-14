Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Leafs eliminated from playoffs after 2-1 Game 7 loss to Lightning

The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the two-time defending champion Tampa Lighting in Game 7 of their NHL 1st round playoff matchup.

Toronto has not advanced past 1st round of NHL playoffs since 2004

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

now