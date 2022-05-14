Skip to Main Content
Accessibility Help
Menu
When search suggestions are available use up and down arrows to review and enter to select.
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
NHL
Scores
Standings
Statistics
Teams
Players
Injuries
Transactions
Drafts
Odds
More NHL
Leafs eliminated from playoffs after 2-1 Game 7 loss to Lightning | CBC Loaded
Leafs eliminated from playoffs after 2-1 Game 7 loss to Lightning
The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the two-time defending champion Tampa Lighting in Game 7 of their NHL 1st round playoff matchup.
Social Sharing
Toronto has not advanced past 1st round of NHL playoffs since 2004
Posted: May 14, 2022 7:07 PM ET | Last Updated: 6 minutes ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
|
Corrections and Clarifications
now