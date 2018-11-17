Leafs complete California sweep with OT win against Ducks
Morgan Rielly scores gamewinner to extend point streak to 5
Morgan Reilly scored on a breakaway with 1:43 remaining in overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs swept the California portion of their trip with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.
Patrick Marleau also scored for Toronto and Garret Sparks made 38 saves.
Pontus Aberg scored Anaheim's goal and John Gibson stopped 33 shots. The Ducks have dropped three of four.
Marleau opened the scoring less than seven minutes into the game when he positioned himself in front of the net and redirected Jake Gardiner's pass with his left skate. It is the 539th goal of Marleau's career, giving him sole possession of 32nd place on the NHL's career list.
Aberg tied it with less than two minutes remaining in the second period with a 45-foot slap shot for his team-leading sixth. The goal broke a Ducks' scoring drought of 124:05, dating back to the second period of Monday's game against Nashville.
