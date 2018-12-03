Leafs deal Josh Leivo to Canucks in exchange for AHLer
Toronto receives 22-year-old Michael Carcone from Vancouver in trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Josh Leivo to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday in exchange for forward Michael Carcone.
The Leafs needed to open a roster spot after signing William Nylander on Saturday.
Leivo, 25, has played in 27 games with Toronto this season, scoring four goals and adding two assists.
Carcone, 22, has yet to make his NHL debut and has spent the last three seasons in the AHL. He has six goals and 17 points in 20 games for the Utica Comets this season.
In a corresponding move, the Leafs recalled defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Marlies.
TOR promised Leivo when signed that if he were to fall out of lineup with limited opportunity to get back in, they would move him to a more favourable situation. <a href="https://t.co/Z5Vuh7ho47">https://t.co/Z5Vuh7ho47</a>—@TSNBobMcKenzie
