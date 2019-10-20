Rielly scores overtime winner as Leafs beat Bruins
Mitch Marner's shot deflects off Morgan Rielly at 3:54 of overtime
Morgan Rielly scored at 3:54 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Saturday night.
The goal was originally credited to Mitch Marner, but was later given to Rielly, as the puck went off his shin.
David Pastrnak, with a goal and an assist, Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen replied for Boston (5-1-2), which got 25 stops from Jaroslav Halak.
Rielly's winner came after Marner took a feed from Auston Matthew, and his shot deflected off Rielly's shinpad and past Halak, leading Marner to jump into the arms of Rielly.
Down 2-1 despite a dominating second, the Bruins tied the score at 1:36 of the third just as a Leafs' penalty was about to expire when Heinen wired his first upstairs on Andersen.
But Toronto replied just 61 seconds later when Kerfoot backhanded a loose puck past Halak for his third of the season.
