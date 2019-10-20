Rielly scores overtime winner as Leafs beat Bruins

Morgan Rielly scored at 3:54 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Saturday night.

The goal was originally credited to Mitch Marner, but was later given to Rielly, as the puck went off his shin.

Rielly also scored in regulation for Toronto (5-3-1), along with Alexander Kerfoot and Dmytro Timashov, who potted his first NHL goal. Frederik Andersen made 42 saves.

David Pastrnak, with a goal and an assist, Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen replied for Boston (5-1-2), which got 25 stops from Jaroslav Halak.

Rielly's winner came after Marner took a feed from Auston Matthew, and his shot deflected off Rielly's shinpad and past Halak, leading Marner to jump into the arms of Rielly.

Down 2-1 despite a dominating second, the Bruins tied the score at 1:36 of the third just as a Leafs' penalty was about to expire when Heinen wired his first upstairs on Andersen.

But Toronto replied just 61 seconds later when Kerfoot backhanded a loose puck past Halak for his third of the season.