Auston Matthews confirms he tested positive for COVID-19

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Matthews told reporters about the positive test as the Maple Leafs opened their training camp Monday, adding he was mostly asymptomatic.

"I mean, obviously didn't really enter my training. I was able to do stuff at home, obviously wasn't able to leave or skate or anything," Matthews said.

"That's really the only thing that took a hit for me. I was skating beforehand, and having to take 2 1/2, three weeks off the ice catches up to you, but pretty much asymptomatic, felt for the most part pretty normal for the two weeks. I did my quarantine and I'm feeling healthy now, so it's all good."

The Toronto Sun first reported on June 19 that Matthews contracted the virus while at home in Scottsdale, Ariz., and was in quarantine to get healthy before the start of training camp.

WATCH | How safe are hub city bubbles?

As NHL hub cities Edmonton and Toronto prepare to host hundreds of players practising for the resumption of the season, there are concerns that "bubble" preparations don't go far enough to prevent COVID-19. 2:05

The Maple Leafs declined to confirm the report at the time, citing the privacy of players' medical records.

Arizona is among the U.S. states that has seen a recent spike in positive tests for the novel coronavirus.

"It was not a hotspot for like two months," Matthews said. "It was like the safest place to be and then obviously things flipped pretty quickly there. I don't really find it too different than it is here. Lots of stuff, for the most part, closed other than outside seating and essential services and stuff like that."

Matthews participated in Monday's practice.

The Maple Leafs are set to open a best-of-five playoff qualification series with Columbus on Aug. 2 in Toronto.

NHL says 30 positive tests in Phase 2

The NHL says 30 players tested positive for COVID-19 in testing during Phase 2 of the league's return-to-play plan, with another 13 testing positive outside of the league's protocol.

The league said in a statement Monday that over 600 players reported to their club's training facilities for Phase 2 — which began June 8 and allowed players to train in small groups at their teams' facilities — and 4,934 COVID-19 tests were administered to that group.

Phase 3 of the plan, the opening of training camps, started Monday.

The NHL said players who tested positive were or are currently self-isolated and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Health Canada protocols.

Information on the identity of the players or their teams is not being provided by the league.

The league suspended its season March 12 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The NHL is scheduled to resume play Aug. 1 in Edmonton and Toronto.