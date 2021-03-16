Maple Leafs GM Dubas looking to make trade well ahead of April 12 deadline
Players acquired face 14-day quarantine; talks of potential move focused on forward
Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas says he will explore every opportunity available to improve his team ahead of the April 12 NHL trade deadline.
And because of the 14-day quarantine, any player acquired from a U.S.-based franchise would have to observe before joining Toronto's roster due to COVID-19 restrictions, the sooner the better.
Dubas spoke with reporters on a video conference call for nearly 40 minutes Tuesday with the Leafs just past the midway point of league's pandemic-shortened season.
Dubas said trade conversations up to now have largely revolved around adding a forward prior to the April 12 deadline.
Asked if he would be willing to part with one of Toronto's top prospects to make that happen, he simply responded: "Yes."
WATCH | Senators edge Leafs in Battle of Ontario:
