Jets Kyle Connor signs 7-year deal worth almost $50M US
Kyle Connor has agreed to a seven-year extension with the Winnipeg Jets worth approximately $50 million US.

The deal is worth upwards of $7.14 US per year

The Canadian Press ·
Kyle Connor has reportedly signed a seven-year extension worth upwards of $50 million US with the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Winnipeg Jets have solidified their roster in time for the regular season by re-signing their last key restricted free agent.

The Jets announced on Saturday that they have signed forward Kyle Connor to a seven-year, $49.98-million deal — one day after inking fellow RFA Patrik Laine to a new contract. 
Connors' deal carries an average annual value of $7.14-million. 
The 22-year-old Connor was the final player general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff needed to get under contract after Laine committed to a two-year contract worth $13.5-million on Friday. 

Connor, from Shelby Township, Mich., was second on the team in goals with 34 and third in points with 66 in 2018-19, both career-highs while playing his second full season.

Connor was originally drafted 17th overall by the Jets in 2015.

