Jets Kyle Connor signs 7-year deal worth almost $50M US

The Winnipeg Jets have solidified their roster in time for the regular season by re-signing their last key restricted free agent.

The Jets announced on Saturday that they have signed forward Kyle Connor to a seven-year, $49.98-million deal — one day after inking fellow RFA Patrik Laine to a new contract.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLJets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLJets</a> have agreed to terms with forward Kyle Connor on a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $7.14 million.<br><br>DETAILS >> <a href="https://t.co/bRmvz1dViN">https://t.co/bRmvz1dViN</a> <a href="https://t.co/Az4Xo58ciA">pic.twitter.com/Az4Xo58ciA</a> —@NHLJets Connors' deal carries an average annual value of $7.14-million.

TRANSACTION: Kyle Connor’s seven-year, $50 million contract breaks down as follows:<br>2019-20: $7.5 million<br>2020-21: $8 million<br>2021-22: $7.5 million<br>2022-23: $5 million<br>2023-24: $7.5 million<br>2024-25: $7.5 million<br>2025-26: $7 million <a href="https://t.co/vqlnfgp0Br">https://t.co/vqlnfgp0Br</a> —@WpgJetsPR The 22-year-old Connor was the final player general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff needed to get under contract after Laine committed to a two-year contract worth $13.5-million on Friday.

Connor, from Shelby Township, Mich., was second on the team in goals with 34 and third in points with 66 in 2018-19, both career-highs while playing his second full season.

Connor was originally drafted 17th overall by the Jets in 2015.