Kraken reportedly acquire Larsson, Driedger ahead of Wednesday expansion draft
Seattle has submitted its 30 picks to NHL with team to be revealed at 8 p.m. ET
Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger are going to the Seattle Kraken in Wednesday night's expansion draft.
One person with knowledge of Larsson's deal said the defenceman has agreed to terms with Seattle on a four-year, $16-million US contract. Another person with knowledge of Driedger's deal said the goaltender has agreed to a three-year deal worth $10.5 million.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday morning because the team was not announcing any moves until the 8 p.m. ET.
"He is obviously an unrestricted free agent," Oilers general manager Ken Holland said recently, "and Adam has to make a decision as to what he feels is best for himself and his career."
The Florida Panthers expected to lose Driedger, either to Seattle or in free agency. They have two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky signed long term and have top prospect Spencer Knight ready to step in.
The Kraken have also been linked to Dallas Stars defenceman Jamie Oleksiak, another pending free agent.
Their 30 expansion draft picks were due at 10 a.m. ET.
The biggest question was whether Seattle would opt to select Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was stellar on a run to the Stanley Cup final but has a questionable injury status. Montreal surprisingly exposed Price to protect backup Jake Allen, and the 34-year-old's hefty contract and potential knee surgery clouded the situation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?