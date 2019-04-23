Knights' Gallant calls Sharks' DeBoer a 'clown' ahead of tonight's Game 7 clash
Coaches clash over accusations of 'chirping' players on the ice
The animosity between Vegas and San Jose spilled over to the coaches before Game 7.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant called his counterpart Peter DeBoer a "clown" at the morning skate before Tuesday's decisive game in the first-round series. Gallant was upset that DeBoer had accused him a day earlier of "chirping" from the bench at Sharks players.
Gallant said he has only yelled at the officials, accusing Sharks forward Logan Couture of embellishment after he lost two teeth on a high stick by Jonathan Marchessault in Game 5, and at San Jose's Evander Kane in Game 2 when Kane asked Gallant why he didn't play Ryan Reeves more in the series.
Vegas coach Gerard Gallant in response to Sharks coach Pete DeBoer saying he chirps players: “For that clown to say that in the paper yesterday is not right.” Here’s his whole response: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VegasBorn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VegasBorn</a> <a href="https://t.co/MwWekG6Rv4">pic.twitter.com/MwWekG6Rv4</a>—@J15Emerson
