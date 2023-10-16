Canadiens lose forward Kirby Dach to 'significant' lower-body injury

Montreal Canadiens centre Kirby Dach has sustained a "significant injury" and will be out for an extended period, the team announced Monday.

Dach was checked into the Chicago bench by defenceman Jarred Tinordi in the first period of Saturday's 3-2, home-opening win over Chicago.

He headed to the dressing shortly afterward and did not return to the game due to a lower-body injury.

A spokesperson for the Canadiens did not provide more details on the injury, but confirmed it was significant and Dach would be sidelined long-term.

The team will continue to evaluate his health and is expected to provide more information in the coming days.

Dach has two assists in two games this season and had been playing on the second line alongside Alex Newhook and Juraj Slafkovsky. He recorded 14 goals and 38 points in 58 games last season, his first with the Canadiens.

Montreal hosts the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at Bell Centre.