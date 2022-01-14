Skip to Main Content
Los Angeles Kings trainer becomes 1st female staffer to work behind bench in NHL

Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

Aisha Visram steps in with 3 others out during win over Pittsburgh on Thursday

Dan Greenspan · The Associated Press ·
Aisha Vishram, centre, serves as athletic trainer in the Los Angeles Kings' 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday. Vishram is believed to be the first female to work a regular season NHL game behind the bench. (@LAKings/Twitter)

According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment Managers, Visram likely made history when she stepped in because three Kings support staffers were unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.

"That's incredible. That's great. We need more of that in our game," Kings coach Todd McLellan said.

Visram is the head trainer for the Kings' American Hockey League affiliate in Ontario, California. She previously worked with Adirondack of the ECHL and at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

McLellan said having Visram on the bench was a reminder that it takes more than players and coaches for a professional hockey team to function and succeed.

"I can tell you that Aisha is a big part of our organization," McLellan said. "And we don't talk about these people. We don't talk about the trainers or the equipment people, but she's mentoring with [Kings head athletic trainer] Chris Kingsley and the rest of the staff, and accepted a huge role there and does a tremendous job, so unreal reward for her. And everybody's a big part of it, so include her in it."

