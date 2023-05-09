Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL·New

Leafs' Rielly, Senators' Tkachuk among 32 nominees for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly and Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk are among the 32 nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

Award honours on-, off-ice leadership qualities and humanitarian contributions

The Canadian Press ·
An Ottawa player battles for the puck with a Toronto player.
Senators forward Brady Tkachuk, right, and Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, seen above during a pre-season game in September, were announced by the NHL on Tuesday as being among 32 nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. (John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly and Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk are among the 32 nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The nominees were selected by their respective teams, while the winner is chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.

The award is presented "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

The winner will receive a $25,000 US donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation for the same purpose.

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson, Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler, Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund, Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jordan Harris were some of the other nominees for the award.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now