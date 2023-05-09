Leafs' Rielly, Senators' Tkachuk among 32 nominees for King Clancy Memorial Trophy
Award honours on-, off-ice leadership qualities and humanitarian contributions
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly and Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk are among the 32 nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.
The award is presented "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."
The winner will receive a $25,000 US donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation for the same purpose.
Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson, Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler, Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund, Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jordan Harris were some of the other nominees for the award.
