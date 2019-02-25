Jets pick up versatile forward Kevin Hayes from Rangers
Hulking centre/winger expected to skate alongside Patrik Laine on 2nd line
The Jets have obtained a top-six forward ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline but it doesn't involve the much-rumoured Mark Stone returning home to Winnipeg.
The six-foot-five, 216-pound Hayes has primarily played centre with the Rangers but has experience on the wing. He is expected to supplant Bryan Little down the middle on the Jets' second line with Patrik Laine.
A prolific passer, the Boston native has played against the opposition's top lines this season, kills penalties.
He has 11 points on the power play and has logged a career-high 19 minutes 27 seconds of ice time, a notable jump from last season's 17:21, Hayes' previous high.
WATCH | Here are some of the worst deadline trades:
Lemieux, 22, has nine goals, 11 points and a plus-10 rating in 44 contests with Winnipeg this season. The Denver native also ranks 10th among NHL rookies in hits (81) this season.
The six-foot-one, 210-pound Lemieux, who made his NHL debut on Oct. 20, 2017 against Minnesota, posted 19 goals and 43 points in 51 appearances last season for the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.
The Rangers have eight picks in this year's draft, including five in the first two rounds: Their own first-round pick, Winnipeg's first-rounder, their own second-round pick, either Dallas' second-round pick or first-round pick, and either Tampa Bay's second-round pick and first-round pick). New York made four selections in the first two rounds last year.
A year ago, Winnipeg loaded up for a playoff run by dealing for centre Paul Stastny from St. Louis, who signed with the Vegas Golden Knights as a UFA last summer.
