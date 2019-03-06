Skip to Main Content
Crosby lauds Penguins fans for supporting slumping Kessel

Phil Kessel hasn't scored in a career-high 16 games but isn't hearing it from Pittsburgh Penguins fans, who gave him a hearty ovation during Tuesday night's game against Florida, a gesture applauded by captain Sidney Crosby and his teammates.

Six-time 30-goal man hasn't scored in career-high 16 games

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Penguins forward Phil Kessel saw his goalless streak extended to a career-high 16 games by Florida on Tuesday night. But team captain Sidney Crosby took notice when Pittsburgh fans cheered Kessel after he was denied by Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

​A similar struggle while a Maple Leaf certainly would have brought out the boo-birds for Phil Kessel, while some undoubtedly would have called for his Toronto exit.

The same can't be said for the Penguins' faithful.

During the second period of Tuesday night's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh fans gave Kessel a hearty ovation after he failed to beat veteran NHL goalie Roberto Luongo on a one-time attempt and hung his head.

Kessel hasn't scored since Jan. 30 against the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning, a span of 16 games and a career-long drought for the 31-year-old.

"I just know he's close," Penguins captain Sidney Crosby told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper after the game. "I know he's gonna explode here one of these games."

Crosby was on the bench when the fans cheered Kessel and said he and his teammates took notice of the positive treatment.

Cheers 'gave us a big boost'

"I thought it was awesome the reception he received and the way the fans were encouraging him out there," Crosby said. "It hasn't been easy for him, but he continues to find ways to create chances and do things out there.

"For them to recognize that, stick behind him and encourage him, that's huge. It gave us a big boost."

Kessel ended Tuesday's contest with five shot attempts, all on goal, to give the 13th-year NHLer 25 attempts during five-on-five play over the previous six games.

When players of that talent are shooting the puck and getting quality looks, it's only a matter of time before the puck goes in the net.— Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan on struggling forward Phil Kessel

"It feels like I'm not going to score again this year," Kessel joked with reporters after Monday's practice at PPG Paints Arena.

Kessel has reached 30 goals six times but is on track for fewer this season but remains tied with Evgeni Malkin in Penguins' scoring with 66 points in as many games.

"If he continues to shoot the puck, he'll score," said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan of Kessel on Monday. "When players of that talent are shooting the puck and getting quality looks, it's only a matter of time before the puck goes in the net."

Kessel didn't score in February and faces Columbus on Thursday and Saturday, a team he has managed a combined two assists and five shots against in two meetings this season.

Kessel isn't alone in the Penguins' dressing room when it comes to goal-scoring funks this season.

  • Bryan Rust had one goal in his first 29 games before busting out for 16 over a 33-game stretch.
  • Patric Hornqvist endured a stretch of one goal in 19 outings.
  • Dominik Simon has three goals in his past 40 games.

Doug Harrison

Doug Harrison has covered the professional and amateur scene as a senior writer for CBC Sports since 2003.

