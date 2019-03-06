Crosby lauds Penguins fans for supporting slumping Kessel

​A similar struggle while a Maple Leaf certainly would have brought out the boo-birds for Phil Kessel, while some undoubtedly would have called for his Toronto exit.

The same can't be said for the Penguins' faithful.

During the second period of Tuesday night's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh fans gave Kessel a hearty ovation after he failed to beat veteran NHL goalie Roberto Luongo on a one-time attempt and hung his head.

Kessel hasn't scored since Jan. 30 against the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning, a span of 16 games and a career-long drought for the 31-year-old.

"I just know he's close," Penguins captain Sidney Crosby told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper after the game. "I know he's gonna explode here one of these games."

Phil Kessel shot... too much??? <a href="https://twitter.com/Dejan_Kovacevic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dejan_Kovacevic</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/mattsunday?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mattsunday</a> break down 81's play during the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Penguins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Penguins</a>' 3-2 OT win over the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> during the latest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MorningJava?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MorningJava</a>, presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/getgo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@getgo</a>. <br><br>Full episode: <a href="https://t.co/TLomFcm5ys">https://t.co/TLomFcm5ys</a> <a href="https://t.co/dUKdXrHkbG">pic.twitter.com/dUKdXrHkbG</a> —@DKPghSports

Crosby was on the bench when the fans cheered Kessel and said he and his teammates took notice of the positive treatment.

Cheers 'gave us a big boost'

"I thought it was awesome the reception he received and the way the fans were encouraging him out there," Crosby said. "It hasn't been easy for him, but he continues to find ways to create chances and do things out there.

"For them to recognize that, stick behind him and encourage him, that's huge. It gave us a big boost."

That really says it all about how this city feels about Phil Kessel. Dude hasn't scored in 15-plus games and he gets cheered when he can't finish another great look. —@mattvensel

Kessel ended Tuesday's contest with five shot attempts, all on goal, to give the 13th-year NHLer 25 attempts during five-on-five play over the previous six games.

When players of that talent are shooting the puck and getting quality looks, it's only a matter of time before the puck goes in the net. — Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan on struggling forward Phil Kessel

"It feels like I'm not going to score again this year," Kessel joked with reporters after Monday's practice at PPG Paints Arena.

Kessel has reached 30 goals six times but is on track for fewer this season but remains tied with Evgeni Malkin in Penguins' scoring with 66 points in as many games.

"If he continues to shoot the puck, he'll score," said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan of Kessel on Monday. "When players of that talent are shooting the puck and getting quality looks, it's only a matter of time before the puck goes in the net."

Kessel didn't score in February and faces Columbus on Thursday and Saturday, a team he has managed a combined two assists and five shots against in two meetings this season.

Kessel isn't alone in the Penguins' dressing room when it comes to goal-scoring funks this season.