Skip to Main Content
Ken Holland expected to be Oilers' new general manager: reports

Hockey Night in Canada

NHL

Ken Holland expected to be Oilers' new general manager: reports

Ken Holland, the architect of multiple Stanley Cup championship teams in Detroit, is expected to become the next general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, according to media reports.

Contract not signed, but could be completed Monday

CBC Sports ·
Ken Holland built the Detroit Red Wings into at three-time Stanley Cup champion. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

Ken Holland, the architect of multiple Stanley Cup championship teams in Detroit, is expected to become the next general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, according to media reports.

Holland hasn't signed a contract, but a deal could be completed Monday. He has reportedly been offered $25 million US over five years.

Holland became the general manager of the Red Wings in 1997, and built a team that captured three Stanley Cup titles (1998, 2002, 2008). Detroit also advanced to the Cup final in 2009, losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in seven games.

The 63-year-old from Vernon, B.C., moved into a senior vice-president role last month, allowing Detroit icon Steve Yzerman to become the team's new general manager.

Related Stories