Sharks' Karlsson extends points streak, setting franchise record

The blockbuster trade that sent Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks during the off-season didn't pay immediate dividends. But the two-time Norris Trophy winner has emerged as one of the team's most impactful players lately.

Karlsson had three assists, Tomas Hertl scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the surging Sharks defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Monday night.

Joonas Donskoi and Joe Thornton also scored for San Jose. Martin Jones made 22 saves as the Sharks won their fifth in six games.

Karlsson has at least one assist in 13 consecutive appearances — setting a franchise mark — going back to Dec. 7, with 22 points (one goal, 21 assists) during that stretch.

"I think we're starting to figure each other out and it's nice to see when guys take advantage of the scoring chances that we got," Karlsson said. "There weren't too many out there today, and it was a perfect game for us."

Karlsson, acquired from the Ottawa Senators in September, got off to a slow start with San Jose. He had just 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) through his first 27 games with his new team. But he has 13 assists in his last six games.

Inspired effort

"He just plays great two-way hockey," Donskoi said. "I feel like he's great defensively, but also of course he has the amazing skills in the offensive zone and he can score goals and make some unreal passes. It's been great to watch him play."

Anze Kopitar had a goal and Jack Campbell turned back 26 shots for the Kings, who have lost three of four.

The Sharks were coming off an inspired effort Saturday, when they ended Tampa Bay's NHL-best 16-game points streak, and head coach Peter DeBoer acknowledged he didn't know what to expect from his team on Monday.

"We had an emotional win the other night and you always wonder how you're going to come back," DeBoer said. "I think playing L.A. helped with that because we know it's going to be a hard game, you're going to show up and play a man's game against them in order to have some success. I thought we did a good job tonight."