Canadiens place defenceman Karl Alzner on waivers
The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Karl Alzner on waivers. The move comes as top defenceman Shea Weber nears his return form off-season knee surgery.
Move comes with Montreal defenceman Shea Weber nearing return from knee surgery
The Montreal Canadiens have placed defenceman Karl Alzner on waivers.
The 30-year-old has an assist and a plus-2 differential in eight games this season.
He had a goal and 11 points in 82 games with Montreal last season after signing a five-year, $23.125 million US contract in the 2017 off-season.
The move comes as top defenceman Shea Weber nears his return form off-season knee surgery.
Alzner was the fifth-overall pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2007 NHL draft.
The 11-year NHL veteran has 20 goals and 110 assists over 681 regular-season games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.