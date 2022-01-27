Oilers to sign Evander Kane following NHL investigation: reports
Edmonton brings former Sharks forward in on 1-year veteran minimum deal
Evander Kane, the embattled NHL veteran whose contract with the San Jose Sharks was terminated earlier this month, is set to sign with the Edmonton Oilers, multiple reports said Thursday.
The deal would be for one year and the veteran minimum of $750,000 US, with a signing bonus and a full no-movement clause, Sportsnet reported.
The signing hinged on the results of an investigation into an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocol that marked the final straw for Kane's tenure in San Jose. That investigation concluded without sufficient evidence to discipline Kane any further, the league announced Thursday evening.
The Sharks placed him on waivers and terminated his contract once he cleared. The players' association filed a grievance over the move while the NHL conducted a probe into the situation.
An investigation by a New York law firm found there wasn't enough evidence to "conclusively find that Mr. Kane knowingly made misrepresentations regarding his COVID-19 status or test results in connection with his international travel," the league said in a statement Thursday.
NHL concludes investigation of Evander Kane cross-border travel. <a href="https://t.co/ZPe8E9moRF">https://t.co/ZPe8E9moRF</a> <a href="https://t.co/aUvh0zGFr3">pic.twitter.com/aUvh0zGFr3</a>—@PR_NHL
Previously, Kane was investigated by the NHL for allegations made by his estranged wife, Anna Kane, which included domestic violence and betting on NHL games. Evander Kane has admitted to a gambling problem but denied those particular accusations, and the NHL did not find evidence to support either claim.
Kane is eligible to play as soon as he signs. The Washington Capitals were also interested in Kane, Sportsnet reported.
A winger, Kane tallied 49 points (22 goals, 27 assists) in 56 games last season. In a 12-year NHL career spent with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise (2009-15), the Buffalo Sabres (2015-18) and San Jose, Kane has scored 264 goals and added 242 assists over 769 games.
He would be joining an Oilers team that features the past two Hart Trophy winners, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and trying to help an underperforming squad that was in sixth place in the Pacific Division entering Thursday.
"If he's a part of our team it's going to be exciting to have a player like that I would say," Oilers forward Zach Hyman told reporters about the Kane rumours. "He'll be a part of our team if he's a part of our team."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?