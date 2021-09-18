Kailer Yamamoto re-signs with Oilers for 1 year after impactful 2020-21 season
The Edmonton Oilers and forward Kailer Yamamoto have agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.175 million US. The 22-year-old amassed eight goals and 21 points over 52 games last season.
22-year-old led Edmonton forwards in blocked shots, ranked 4th in average ice time
The Edmonton Oilers have extended the contract of forward Kailer Yamamoto by a year.
The Oilers and the 22-year-old from Spokane, Wash., agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.175 million US.
Yamamoto compiled eight goals and 21 points over 52 games for Edmonton last season.
The five-foot-eight, 155-pound forward carried a plus-9 rating through the season.
He led all Oiler forwards in blocked shots with 40, ranked fourth in average ice time (16 minutes 22 seconds) and was sixth in hits (52).
Yamamoto was a first-round pick (22nd overall) of the Oilers in 2017.
He has a career 20 goals and 52 points in 105 games for Edmonton.
