Penguins' Justin Schultz sidelined 4 months with broken left leg

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Justin Schultz will miss the next four months because of a fractured left leg. The NHL team announced Monday that Schultz underwent surgery Sunday and will be out until February.

Former Oilers defenceman had surgery Sunday, derailing strong start to season

Penguins defenceman Justin Schultz will be out four months with a broken left leg suffered in Saturday night's shootout loss to Montreal after getting tangled up with Canadiens forward Tomas Plekanec. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Schultz injured the leg in the first period of a shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday after getting tangled up with Canadiens forward Tomas Plekanec.

The team announced Monday that Schultz underwent surgery Sunday and will be out until February.

The 28-year-old Schultz has four assists in four games this season for Pittsburgh.

