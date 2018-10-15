Penguins' Justin Schultz sidelined 4 months with broken left leg
Former Oilers defenceman had surgery Sunday, derailing strong start to season
Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Justin Schultz will miss the next four months because of a fractured left leg.
Justin Schultz injury does not look promising <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pens</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Penguins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Penguins</a> <a href="https://t.co/3gpB6a5rvM">pic.twitter.com/3gpB6a5rvM</a>—@Steelersdepot
Schultz injured the leg in the first period of a shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday after getting tangled up with Canadiens forward Tomas Plekanec.
Tomas Plekanec said he texted Justin Schultz yesterday to see how he was doing, and he was sorry to hear how bad the injury is. He felt bad about what happened, just some bad luck with how Schultz fell.—@ArponBasu
The team announced Monday that Schultz underwent surgery Sunday and will be out until February.
The 28-year-old Schultz has four assists in four games this season for Pittsburgh.
