Leafs sign Holl to 3-year extension, rewarding D-man for improved play
Minnesota native has career highs this season for games played, assists, points
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Justin Holl to a three-year contract extension worth $2 million US per season.
The 27-year-old from Edina, Minn, has set career highs for games played (38), assists (10) and points (11) with the Maple Leafs in 2019-20.
He has registered three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in 51 career NHL games with Toronto.
Holl has also appeared in 192 career American Hockey League regular-season games with the Toronto Marlies, recording 68 points (20 goals, 48 assists).
He has added 16 points in 46 career Calder Cup playoff games, helping the Marlies win the AHL championship in 2018. He also represented Toronto at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
Holl signed an AHL contract with Toronto Marlies in July 2015 and signed his first contract with the Maple Leafs a year later.
