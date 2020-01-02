Justin Bieber ups the ante on Blues goalie Jordan Binnington's shootout challenge

After going back to his Canadian roots with a game of shinny alongside Maple Leafs pros in his hometown, Justin Bieber has a new challenge ahead of him.

It's not an upcoming single, album or tour stop for the pop star. Instead it remains on the ice and it comes in the form of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

This holiday season the promotion of his much anticipated return to music can be found on his social media, but it's the Stratford, Ont., native's skills with the puck that drew the attention of fans and Binnington alike.

Binnington, who led the Blues on a Cinderella Stanley Cup run as a rookie last season, offered Bieber a shootout challenge Wednesday via Instagram.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington challenged Justin Bieber to a shootout challenge via Instagram when the pop star decided to raise the stakes with an added charitable aspect. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"10 breakaways me vs. you. You score one on me I'll dye my hair platinum blonde," said the Richmond Hill, Ont., native.

The 25-year-old Bieber decided to renegotiate Binnington's friendly wager.

"How bout 10 thousand dollars to charity I score and you donate to a charity of my choice and we film it," said the 'What Do You Mean?' singer.

Binnington has yet to respond.

Bieber's no stranger to skating alongside NHL talent. There was the aforementioned pickup game in his hometown with Maple Leafs Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Tyson Barrie. Afterward, Marner said "[Bieber] was actually better than I thought," as the Leafs winger was impressed by his shot and stickhandling ability.

Justin Bieber, centre left, suits up for shinny hockey with Toronto Maple Leafs players Auston Matthews, left, Mitch Marner, centre right, and Tyson Barrie, right, in his hometown of Stratford, Ont., on Thursday. (@justinbieber/Instagram)

That skate even drew the envy of fellow Canadian musician Drake.

During a celebrity game at the 2017 NHL all-star weekend, former NHL defenceman Chris Pronger drove Bieber into the glass as a friendly jab.