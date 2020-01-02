Justin Bieber ups the ante on Blues goalie Jordan Binnington's shootout challenge
Canadian pop star, St. Louis netminder trade friendly wagers on Instagram
After going back to his Canadian roots with a game of shinny alongside Maple Leafs pros in his hometown, Justin Bieber has a new challenge ahead of him.
This holiday season the promotion of his much anticipated return to music can be found on his social media, but it's the Stratford, Ont., native's skills with the puck that drew the attention of fans and Binnington alike.
Binnington, who led the Blues on a Cinderella Stanley Cup run as a rookie last season, offered Bieber a shootout challenge Wednesday via Instagram.
"10 breakaways me vs. you. You score one on me I'll dye my hair platinum blonde," said the Richmond Hill, Ont., native.
The 25-year-old Bieber decided to renegotiate Binnington's friendly wager.
Binnington has yet to respond.
Bieber's no stranger to skating alongside NHL talent. There was the aforementioned pickup game in his hometown with Maple Leafs Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Tyson Barrie. Afterward, Marner said "[Bieber] was actually better than I thought," as the Leafs winger was impressed by his shot and stickhandling ability.
That skate even drew the envy of fellow Canadian musician Drake.
During a celebrity game at the 2017 NHL all-star weekend, former NHL defenceman Chris Pronger drove Bieber into the glass as a friendly jab.
