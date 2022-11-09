Canadiens rookie Slafkovsky barred 2 games for boarding recent Red Wings call-up
No. 1 overall pick in 2022 will lose $10,270 US in salary; Matt Luff out long-term
The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky two games for boarding Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff.
The incident occurred in the third period of Montreal's 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday.
Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind.
"As far as the hit, the right call was made. It's unfortunate," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde told reporters. "It's the exact hit you want to try to avoid, because of exactly what happened. A player got seriously injured. It is what it is. The right call was made. And we move on."
Juraj Slafkovsky receives a two-game suspension for this hit on Matt Luff 😬 <a href="https://t.co/cZ2e5768dU">pic.twitter.com/cZ2e5768dU</a>—@GinoHard_
Slafkovsky's 15 penalty minutes bring his season total to 19 through 10 games to go with three goals.
The 18-year-old will forfeit $10,270 US in salary and miss Montreal's game Wednesday night against visiting Vancouver and Saturday when the Canadiens host Pittsburgh.
Slafkovsky is eligible to return Oct. 15 at home versus New Jersey.
Luff, meanwhile, didn't return to Tuesday's game and according to Lalonde won't be in the lineup "anytime soon," likely following a timeline like forward Filip Zadina, who is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
Luff, 25, scored his first goal as a Red Wing in Sunday's 3-2 overtime over the hometown New York Rangers. He has appeared in seven games with Detroit after starting the season with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League, with whom he collected three goals and seven points in five contests.
"It's unfortunate," Lalonde told Detroit reporters. "He's been great for us. You feel for him, because those guys on that bubble of being an everyday NHLer, he gets an extended look, he does really good in it."
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?