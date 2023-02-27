Canucks lose potential trade target J.T. Miller long-term with lower-body injury

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday.

The 29-year-old sits tied for second on the club in scoring with 20 goals and 54 points in 59 games this season.

Miller played close to 19 minutes in Saturday's 3-1 home loss to the Boston Bruins.

The native of East Palestine, Ohio, signed a seven-year, $56-million US contract extension that begins next season with Vancouver back in September.

Drafted 15th overall by the New York Rangers in 2011 and acquired from Tampa Bay in June 2019, Miller has registered 189 goals and 508 points in 696 regular-season games. He's added nine goals and 44 points in 78 playoff appearances.

The Canucks, who sit 27th in the overall standings, were set to visit the Dallas Stars on Monday before opening a season-high six-game homestand Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

WATCH | Bruins goalie Ullmark scores empty netter against Canucks: