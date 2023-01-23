Senators' Josh Norris needs shoulder surgery, will miss balance of season

The season is over for Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris.

General manager Pierre Dorion announced Monday that Norris will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the 2022-23 campaign.

Norris returned to the lineup last Wednesday after missing 38 games with a shoulder injury.

He scored the Senators' lone goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Winnipeg and has three points in eight games this season.

The 23-year-old centre had 35 goals and 55 points in 66 contests last season.

The Senators also announced Monday they have recalled forward Ridly Greig from their American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville, Ont.

The 20-23-3 Senators, who continue to struggle defensively, are 2-6-0 in their last eight and appear to be trending in the wrong direction.

Not surprisingly head coach D.J. Smith said changes are forthcoming.

"We're going to shuffle the top nine," he said. "I mean there's guys that are minus every night and it just can't continue. That's on me for allowing them to keep playing together or certain guys to play together and if you're getting scored on it's not working, so we're going to work on every line and we're going to grind our way out of this."

