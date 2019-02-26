Injured Jets D-man Josh Morrissey could be out until playoffs
Winnipeg GM Cheveldayoff confident in depth added before Monday's trade deadline
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey will be sidelined the entire month of March with an upper-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed Tuesday.
Morrissey, who turns 24 on March 28, has 31 points on six goals and 25 assists in 59 games this season while averaging 22 minutes 24 seconds of ice time.
With defencemen Joseph Morrow and Dustin Byfuglien also dealing with injuries, the Jets boosted their blue-line Monday at the trade deadline by acquiring Bogdan Kiselevich from the Florida Panthers and Nathan Beaulieu from the Buffalo Sabres.
"You can never have enough D when it comes to the attrition rate as you hope you go deeper [in the playoffs]," Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Monday. "So we feel we know these players well with what they're bringing to the organization."
