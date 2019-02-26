Injured Jets D-man Josh Morrissey could be out until playoffs

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey will be sidelined the entire month of March with an upper-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed Tuesday.

Morrissey left Sunday's 4-1 loss at Arizona after taking a hit from Coyotes forward Vinnie Hinostroza.

Morrissey, who turns 24 on March 28, has 31 points on six goals and 25 assists in 59 games this season while averaging 22 minutes 24 seconds of ice time.

Maurice said the earliest the 2013 first-round pick could return is the first week of April. The Jets' final regular-season game is April 6, meaning he could be out until the Stanley Cup playoffs.

With defencemen Joseph Morrow and Dustin Byfuglien also dealing with injuries, the Jets boosted their blue-line Monday at the trade deadline by acquiring Bogdan Kiselevich from the Florida Panthers and Nathan Beaulieu from the Buffalo Sabres.

"You can never have enough D when it comes to the attrition rate as you hope you go deeper [in the playoffs]," Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Monday. "So we feel we know these players well with what they're bringing to the organization."