Skip to Main Content
Injured Jets D-man Josh Morrissey could be out until playoffs

Hockey Night in Canada

New

Injured Jets D-man Josh Morrissey could be out until playoffs

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey will be sidelined all of March with an upper-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed Tuesday, adding the earliest he would play is the first week of April. The Jets' final regular-season game is April 6.

Winnipeg GM Cheveldayoff confident in depth added before Monday's trade deadline

Field Level Media ·
An upper-body injury suffered in the Jets' loss at Arizona on Sunday could keep defenceman Josh Morrissey out of the lineup until the Stanley Cup playoffs in early April. (Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey will be sidelined the entire month of March with an upper-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed Tuesday.

Morrissey left Sunday's 4-1 loss at Arizona after taking a hit from Coyotes forward Vinnie Hinostroza.

Morrissey, who turns 24 on March 28, has 31 points on six goals and 25 assists in 59 games this season while averaging 22 minutes 24 seconds of ice time.

Maurice said the earliest the 2013 first-round pick could return is the first week of April. The Jets' final regular-season game is April 6, meaning he could be out until the Stanley Cup playoffs.

With defencemen Joseph Morrow and Dustin Byfuglien also dealing with injuries, the Jets boosted their blue-line Monday at the trade deadline by acquiring Bogdan Kiselevich from the Florida Panthers and Nathan Beaulieu from the  Buffalo Sabres.

"You can never have enough D when it comes to the attrition rate as you hope you go deeper [in the playoffs]," Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Monday. "So we feel we know these players well with what they're bringing to the organization."

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us