NHL-leading Avalanche acquire Manson to strengthen blue-line ahead of trade deadline

The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran defenceman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for blue-line prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

The Ducks confirmed the deal Monday to part ways with Manson, an eight-year NHL veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The trade deadline is March 21 at 3 p.m. ET.

Manson, 30, is a former sixth-round pick who played his way onto the Ducks' roster in late 2014. The son of NHL enforcer Dave Manson has been a stalwart on Anaheim's blue-line ever since, racking up 26 goals, 113 points and 431 penalty minutes in 453 regular-season games.

Manson will be a complementary piece with the NHL-leading Avalanche (42-13-5), who are building up their depth in anticipation of a long playoff run.

Manson has four goals and nine points in 45 outings this season, well off his career-best scoring pace from the 2017-18 season. He returned to Anaheim's lineup last weekend after missing 13 games with an injured finger.

Helleson is a 20-year-old Boston College product who has four goals and 25 points in 32 games for the Eagles this season. He also played for the U.S. national team at the Beijing Olympics last month, recording one assist.

Manson is the first of three veterans headed toward unrestricted free agency to be moved by new Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek. Defenceman Hampus Lindholm and forward Rickard Rakell also are candidates to depart in trades if Anaheim can't sign them to new long-term contracts, although Verbeek has said he hopes to retain them.

The sixth-place Ducks (27-25-10) have faded in the playoff race in the past few weeks, putting them in a tough position to end their three-year post-season drought.

Injured Chychrun off trade block?

Arizona defenceman Jakob Chychrun will miss two to four weeks with a lower-body injury that occurred during the Coyotes' Saturday road loss against the Boston Bruins.

Chychrun got hurt in the second period and missed the rest of the game. Arizona head coach Andre Tourigny initially said the injury was not considered serious and considered Chychrun's status as day-to-day.

Chychrun left the team and returned to Arizona on Sunday to be examined by team doctors.

Among the worst teams in the NHL this season with just 42 points, the Coyotes have been much better of late, winning five of their past six games, including a 5-3 road victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Chychrun, 23, has seven goals and 21 points over 47 games this season. He has 53 goals and 142 points in 337 career games over six seasons, all with the Coyotes.

