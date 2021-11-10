Defenceman Josh Brown becomes 6th Senators player to enter COVID-19 protocol
Ottawa hosts Los Angeles on Thursday
The Ottawa Senators have placed a sixth player in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, announcing Wednesday that defenceman Josh Brown has been added to the list.
Brown joins forwards Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown and defencemen Victor Mete and Nick Holden on the list.
Associate coach Jack Capuano is also in the league's COVID-19 protocol.
Mete was added to the list Tuesday, hours before the Senators faced the Boston Bruins.
Ottawa cancelled its practice Monday for precautionary reasons after Holden and Capuano were placed in the protocol Sunday.
Later Monday, the team announced that Connor Brown and Gambrell were entering the protocol and would not travel to Boston.
Watson entered the protocol on Friday.
The Senators host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?